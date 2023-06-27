New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Shareholders of the Adani-group-controlled NDTV have approved the proposals to appoint new directors to the board after Adani Group acquired the media firm.

All special resolutions regarding the appointment of - Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan - as directors, and U K Sinha and Dipali B Goenka as independent directors have got shareholders' nod through the e-voting process.

Besides, another special resolution for approval of remuneration payable to Non-Executive Directors, including Independent Directors of the Company, was also approved, said the details of the voting results and scrutiniser's report on the postal ballot shared by NDTV to bourses.

The e-voting period commenced on May 27, 2023, and ended on June 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, NDTV's board has also approved the appointment of former bureaucrat Dinesh Kumar Mittal as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, subject to the approval of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

His appointment is with effect from June 27, 2023, for two years and would be subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing General Meeting of the Company and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, it said.

Mittal, a former IAS officer of the 1977 batch, was Secretary of the Department of Financial Service.

Last year in December, Adani Group gained full control of news broadcaster NDTV after it acquired most of the stake of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy at a premium of almost 17 per cent over the rate it paid to minority shareholders of the firm.

The Adani Group holds over 64 per cent of NDTV.

