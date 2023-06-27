Bengaluru, June 27: Vegetable prices have gone up due to insufficient rains in the state, traders said on Tuesday. However, the arrival of vegetables from north India is preventing the prices from sky-rocketing, vegetable dealers said.

The price of tomatoes which were sold for Rs 20 or Rs 30 per kg, have gone up to Rs 80 at the KR Market itself whereas beans are sold for somewhere between Rs 80 and Rs 100 per kg.

Carrot is sold for Rs 60 per kg and Okra (ladies finger) is also available at Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kg.

According to vegetable traders in the KR Market here, the primary reason behind the price rise is the inadequate rains in the state this time. "We did not receive proper rains. Also, temperature is high. Due to these two reasons many vegetable crops were damaged. The variation in temperature and lack of proper rain led to pest attack on tomatoes," Manjunath, a trader in KR Market told PTI.

He also said the prices of ginger too have gone up due to insufficient rains.

Sridhar, another trader, said the prices have gone up but they are still within the reach of people. "Vegetables coming from north India have contained the price rise," he explained.

Sridhar said carrot is coming from Indore while beans, bitter gourd, bottlegourd and capsicum from Belagavi. Similarly, many vegetables are coming from neighbouring states as well. Onion and potatoes are holding the fort against price rice for the time being.

