Indore, June 27: The prices of tomatoes have shot up to Rs 110 per kg in Madhya Pradesh's Indore due to drop in supply of the kitchen staple, a stakeholder said on Tuesday. Vegetable vendors and wholesalers have blamed the rains for the disruption in supply, causing prices of tomatoes to skyrocket in retail markets of many cities.

These days, tomatoes are only being supplied from Maharashtra, while Rajasthan has stopped its supply following crop damages due to rains, Sunderdas Makhija, president of vegetable vendors' association at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Sabzi Mandi told PTI. Vegetable Price Hike: Prices of Vegetables Soar Due to Summer Heat in and Around Kolkata.

"The wholesale price of tomato has reached Rs 70 to 80 per kg, while in the retail market, the price is as high as Rs 110 per kg," Makhija said. Vegetable Prices Spike Due to Inadequate Rains, Soaring Temperature in Karnataka.

One of the customers at the market, Santosh Meena said, "Our income is not increasing, but inflation is continuously on the rise. I paid Rs 80 per kg for tomatoes, which were once being sold at Rs 20 per kg."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)