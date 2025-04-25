New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General M L Jat has underlined the need for science and evidence-based policy making in the agriculture sector.

According to an official statement, The National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) and the Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS) jointly organised an interactive meet and felicitation ceremony to honour agricultural scientists -- Himanshu Pathak, Director General of ICRISAT and M L Jat, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) & Director General, ICAR.

During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between TAAS and NAAS, which aims to enhance collaborative initiatives in agricultural science, research, and policy development.

Further, Jat called upon the agricultural fraternity to come together in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Amrit Kaal.

He emphasised the "urgent need for science and evidence-based policy making in agriculture" while underscoring the importance of creating sustainable livelihoods for farmers.

"We must study emerging agricultural demands in the context of global mega trends. Strengthening both internal systems and external capacities, and ensuring their synergy, is key to building a resilient agricultural ecosystem," he stated.

Jat highlighted the challenges arising from the diversity of Indian agriculture and the necessity for well-planned, integrated approaches to address them.

Pathak spoke on the critical role of science in societal transformation.

He said that every society must adopt and promote scientific thinking.

