New Delhi/Davos, Jan 17 (PTI) Asserting that the world economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is very fragile and uneven, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said the global financial system has failed the low-income countries when they needed it the most.

"The world is recovering from the pandemic, but the recovery is still fragile. Vaccination rates in some countries is seven times higher than the same in African nations," he said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Harak Singh Rawat Expelled From BJP as He Mounted Pressure for Party Tickets to Kin, Says Pushkar Singh Dhami.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda 2022 summit, Guterres said the low-income countries have a huge disadvantage, while rising food prices are hitting the recovery very badly especially in low to middle-income nations.

"Global financial system has failed them when they needed it the most and a global solidarity is lacking," he said.

Also Read | India Records 2,58,089 New COVID-19 Cases, 385 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 19.65%.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)