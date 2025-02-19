New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) State-owned NFL will be part of a proposed joint venture company, which is being established to set up a urea plant in Assam.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, NFL said its board has "shown willingness to the proposal of Department of Fertilizers for becoming part of the proposed joint Venture company with 18 per cent equity for setting up of a new ammonia-urea complex Namrup IV Fertilizer Plant at Namrup, Assam".

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 20 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

In the Budget this year, the government announced that a plant with annual capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes will be set up at Namrup, Assam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)