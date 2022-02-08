New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday interacted with over 65 think tanks on the "macroeconomic perspective" of the economy and the Union Budget 2022-23.

The think tanks participated in the interaction includes National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) and ICRIER.

Also Read | Adani Wilmar Share Surges 17% on Stock Market Debut.

"During the fifth meeting, in the series of engagements with #thinktanks, #NITIAayog VC @RajivKumar1 interacted with over 65#ThinkTanks on the #Budget2022-23 and the macro-economic perspective of the #Indian Economy," the Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)