New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Japanese automakers Nissan, Honda, and Mitsubishi are considering various possibilities for future collaboration but no decision has been made so far, according to a Nissan spokesperson.

"The content of the reports that Honda, Nissan and MMC (Mitsubishi) are considering a business integration is not based on an announcement from our company," the spokesperson said in a statement.

As announced in March and August this year, Nissan, Honda, and Mitsubishi are considering various possibilities for future collaboration but no decision has been made, the spokesperson said.

Honda and Nissan, which have sizable presence in the Indian market, are in talks to come together amid stiff competition.

