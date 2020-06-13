Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Latest News | Not in Favour of Reduction in MSP for Crops: Gadkari

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 07:26 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said he is not in favour of a reduction in the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The minister of Road Transport & Highways and MSME said he has always stood and advocated looking for various ways and means to increase farmers' income, including through alternative usage of their crops like paddy/rice, wheat, sugarcane.

In an official statement, the minister went on to assert that he himself was present when increase in minimum support price was announced, hence there was no question of him standing for MSP reduction. PTI RSN NAM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
