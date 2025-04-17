Bhopal, Apr 17 (PTI) The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Reliance Foundation have launched the Future Ready Skills Initiative across 700 educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh to empower five lakh students.

The initiative was launched at the MP Future Ready Skills conclave organised on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya.

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and Skill India Mission, the Future Ready Skills Initiative offers 100 courses in emerging fields like EdTech, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence to prepare India's youth for the jobs of tomorrow, a release said.

The MP Future Ready Skills conclave is the first in a series of regional events by the two organisations. Policymakers, industry leaders, and academia discussed the integration of skilling with mainstream education while students shared the impact of their skilling journeys.

"All stakeholders in the skilling process need to take up the responsibility for suitably facilitating an environment where skilling happens with quality, utility, efficiency, sustainability and also provides timely access to everyone," Madhya Pradesh Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment Raghuraj Rajendran said.

The initiative will transform the future of over 5 lakh students by giving them practical skills in fields like AI and cybersecurity, among others, NSDC CEO and MD of NSDC International Ved Mani Tiwari, said.

"...Through our partnership with NSDC and higher education institutions across the country, we are expanding access to high-quality skills training that empower young people," Reliance Foundation Head Skilling Nupur Bahl said.

