Latest News | NSE Q2 Net Profit Rises 13% to Rs 1,999 Cr

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday reported a 13 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,999 crore for three months ended September.
The consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 3,652 crore for the second quarter under review, a surge of 24 per cent from the year-ago period, NSE said in a statement.
Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.
Apart from trading, the total revenue was also supported by other revenue lines including listing, index services, data services, and co-location facility, the exchange said.
The net profit margins for the July-September quarter of the current financial year 2023-24 (FY24) stood at 50 per cent.
Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Forli itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/ListItem" class="breadcrumb-item">Agency News