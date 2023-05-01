New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday inked a joint venture pact with Nuclear Power Corporation of India for the development of nuclear power projects.

The joint venture company will initially develop two Pressurised Heavy-Water Reactor (PHWR) projects, Chutka Madhya Pradesh Atomic Power Project 2x700 MW and Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project 4x700 MW, which were identified as a part of fleet mode nuclear projects.

"NTPC Ltd signed a supplementary joint venture agreement with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) in New Delhi...for development of nuclear power projects," a power ministry statement said.

The agreement was signed by Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director Projects at NTPC, and Ranjay Sharan, Director Projects at NPCIL.

This supplementary joint venture agreement marks a pivotal step for NTPC and NPCIL to collaborate and cooperate in the field of development of nuclear power projects.

