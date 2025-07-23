Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 23 (PTI) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam offered worship at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple on Wednesday.

Panneerselvam had a 'darshan' of the presiding deity of the temple in the morning, Guruvayur Devaswom said in a Facebook post.

He was accompanied by Devaswom chairman V K Vijayan, administrative committee member Manoj B Nair and other temple staff, the Devaswom said in the post.

