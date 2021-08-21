Bhubaneswar, Aug 21 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding with an Ahmedabad-based organisation for technical support to launch a training programme for the 'Mission Shakti' self-help groups (SHGs) engaged in solid waste management.

The move aims at enhancing knowledge and imparting skill to the SHGs by creating a pool of trainers and strengthening the capacities of the functionaries involved in sanitation-related work in cities and towns, according to an official release.

Housing and Urban Development Department Principal Secretary G Mathivathanan signed the MoU with the Urban Management Centre (UMC), a not-for-profit organisation, it said.

The step will help build capacities of around 2,000 functionaries, 250 mentors and 500 master trainers, who will subsequently train 5,000 SHG members and nurture 2,000 more for future requirements, the release said.

“Over the past two decades, nearly 6 lakh 'Mission Shakti' SHGs have been formed in Odisha with the participation of nearly 70 lakh women,” Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said.

'Mission Shakti' is the self-help mission for empowering women through promotion of SHGs to take up various socio-economic activities.

The state has been prioritising systematic investments for development of the SHGs to alleviate poverty, he said.

Jena said Odisha has been focusing on solid waste management in line with the sustainable development goal of making cities clean.

