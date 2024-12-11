Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) Organisations need to prioritise addressing employees' mental health issues, as only happy employees can perform their jobs with dedication, leading to exceptional results, said R Chandrasekaran, former Executive Vice Chairman of Cognizant.

"Many tools and platforms are available to identify mental health issues. Organisations that address these challenges will benefit both individuals and the companies themselves," Chandrasekaran said while speaking at an event.

Delivering the address at the launch of Ewolv, a platform supporting the holistic well-being of working women across various life stages, he highlighted the importance of mental health.

"Many organisations focus on technical, managerial, and cross-functional skills, but they often miss the critical aspect of mental health, which forms the foundation for success," he stated.

The Ewolv platform, with its tailored solutions, aims to help organisations create inclusive environments where women can thrive both personally and professionally.

Referring to reports of students allegedly committing suicide due to peer pressure, Chandrasekaran also the former Chairman of information technology industry body NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies) pointed out that stress begins at a young age and persists in professional life.

"All of us are familiar and have been part of various organisations and we all know what level of stress one endures as they build their career. So, the most important thing we need to address is the stress aspect, mental health aspect," he said.

He also emphasised that companies should assess employees' mental health alongside their professional skills. "Tools are available to identify individual strengths and weaknesses. Recognising and resolving stress-related issues early benefits everyone involved," he remarked.

"Happier employees are key to a company's success, and organisations need to realise this. Employees who work with heart deliver outstanding results," he added.

The event also featured the presentation of the Ewolv Awards 2024 to successful women from various sectors.

