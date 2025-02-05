Budaun(UP), Feb 5 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh roadways bus overturned on the Bareilly-Mathura highway here on Wednesday, injuring over 20 passengers, police said.

Two of the injured passengers are reported to be in critical condition and have been referred to Bareilly for further treatment, they said.

The bus, coming from Mathura, was en route to Bareilly, Binawar SHO Ashok Kumar said, adding that accident occurred at Malgaon crossing when the "driver suddenly applied the emergency brake".

While initially it was reported that no passenger was seriously injured, the SHO later confirmed that two passengers were critical.

All injured passengers were sent to the district hospital for treatment.

