Lucknow, Feb 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said in the past two years more than 4.67 lakh issues of villagers have been resolved through, Gram Chaupal, an initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government.

In a post on X, Maurya, who heads the Rural Development Department, said, "Villagers are getting solutions to their problems through Gram Chaupal, an innovative initiative of the Rural Development Department of Uttar Pradesh."

From December 30, 2022 till now, 1.24 lakh Gram Chaupals have been organized, in which more than 4.67 lakh problems have been resolved, he said in the post.

"Apart from this, more than 84.34 lakh villagers have participated in it, which is improving the picture of the villages of the state, and is helping in promoting rural development," Maurya added.

The Gram Chaupal campaign was launched in December 2022 to address grievances at the village level. An official said that under Maurya's leadership, these chaupals are held every Friday in two gram panchayats of each development block across the state.

Maurya also directed officials to ensure the regular organization of Gram Chaupals.

