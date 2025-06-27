New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Suhag Sindoori known for its deep red hue and playful varieties like Majnu, Karina, named after a farmer's daughter, over 400 unique types of mangoes are on display at the 34th Mango Festival at Delhi's Tyagaraj Stadium.

The three-day festival that starts from 11am to 8pm, organised by the Delhi Tourism Department, was inaugurated on Friday by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. She called mangoes "an emotional experience" rooted in India's villages, culture and summer memories.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Mango is not just a fruit -- it's a part of our heritage," she said, calling on people of Delhi to bring their families and savour the country's mango legacy.

Gupta also unveiled the festival's official mascot at the event.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"In India, mango is not just a fruit, it is an emotional experience. It reminds us of our villages, our traditions, and the warmth of summer memories. This festival is dedicated to our hardworking farmers whose toil brings the sweetness of mangoes to our tables," she added.

The chief minister said, "This festival is where flavours meet memories, and culture meets community. We invite everyone to experience this sweetness together."

Calling the festival a tribute to the "hard work of Indian farmers", Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the event promotes not only the fruit but also India's agriculture and craftsmanship.

The Delhi government has arranged free shuttle services from INA Metro Station to Thyagaraj Stadium during the three-day event to facilitate visitors, Mishra added.

The mangoes on display range from the popular Amrapali, Langda, and Dasheri, to quirkier, lesser-known types like Tota Pari, Karela, Tomy Atkin, Modi, Kokila, Haathi, and Malika -- a hybrid of Dasheri and Neelam. Some mangoes are no bigger than grapes, while others weigh up to two kilograms.

The event also features pickles, juices, chutneys, papad, and mango saplings, alongside exhibits showcasing traditional farming, horticulture research, and organic produce.

Farmers and producers from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha, and West Bengal have brought their prized varieties to Delhi, turning the stadium into a vibrant marketplace and cultural hub.

MLA Neeraj Basoya, Chief Secretary Dharmendra and Managing Director of Tourism Department Niharika Roy were also present in the event.

First launched in 1988, the Mango Festival has grown into a seasonal highlight for Delhi's residents.

This year, the event includes activities for children like quiz contests, slogan writing, a Kids Zone, and a virtual gallery. A special selfie zone has been set up and a virtual appearance by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also part of the line-up.

Other popular segments include mango-eating competitions, live folk performances, and handloom and handicraft stalls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)