Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Heroin weighing more than 500 gm and valued at Rs 5.14 lakh was seized from the house of an arrested drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, police said.

The seizure was made from the house of Jaswinder Kumar alias Sonu at Lamberi in Nowshera sector, a police officer said.

Kumar, the alleged kingpin of a drug-peddling racket, was arrested on February 4.

Based on his disclosure, two of his aides were arrested from Sair Bhawani village in Nowshera on February 14 with 6 kg high-grade heroin worth Rs 30 crore.

Last year, two members of the racket were arrested along with 5.3 kg heroin, the officer said.

