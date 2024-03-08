Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) The Border Security Force jawans have shot dead a suspected Pakistani infiltrator at the India-Pakistan border while he was trying to cross the Line of Control in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said on Friday.

Keshri Singhpur SHO Jitendra Kumar said the incident happened on Thursday night near BSF's Sundarpura post when the jawans saw a man coming from the Pakistan side.

Also Read | RPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified for 181 Assistant Prosecution Officer Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps to Apply.

Kumar said the BSF troops warned the man and asked him to return but he did not listen and they opened fire on him. He died on the spot, the SHO said.

The body has been placed in a mortuary and is yet to be identified, the officer said.

Also Read | 2006 Varanasi Bomb Blast: 18 Years Since Holy City of India Witnessed Twin Blasts That Left 28 Dead and Over 100 Injured; Here's What Happened.

A flag meeting with Pakistani Rangers will be conducted in which the jawans will persuade them to take over the body. However, if the Pakistani Rangers refuse to do so, the man's last rites will be performed in India, Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)