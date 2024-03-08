Jaipur, March 8: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for the position of Assistant Prosecution Officer. The application process will begin on March 14 and conclude on April 12. Prospective candidates can submit their applications online via the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The purpose of this recruitment drive is to fill 181 vacancies for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer.

Eligible candidates should be aged between 21 and 40 years as of January 1, 2025.

Applicants from SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400, while General/Unreserved category candidates must pay an examination fee of Rs 600.

The selection process for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer will include an objective type preliminary examination followed by a written Main Examination.

Applicants should hold a professional Law degree or an integrated law course.

Additionally, candidates should have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and should be familiar with Rajasthani dialects and social customs.

RPSC Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

RPSC had recently concluded the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Senior Teacher 2024 for various subjects tomorrow, March 6.

