New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Palred Technologies Chairman and Managing Director P Srikanth Reddy passed away on Wednesday due to COVID-19 infection.

The company informed the BSE about the executive's demise.

"This is to inform the stakeholders, the sudden demise of Mr P Srikanth Reddy, the Chairman and Managing Director of Palred Technologies Limited from COVID -19 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The sudden and unexpected death of Reddy will be an irreparable loss to the company, it added.

An Industrial Engineering graduate from REC, Trichy, and a post graduate from Stanford University, Reddy had founded IT firm Four Soft. Later, he founded Palred Technologies.

Reddy was also the founder and President of Janapaalana political party, and Modern Rayalaseema Development Trust. He was also the Managing Trustee of Justice PC Reddi Trust.

Reddy had contested Parliamentary elections in 2009 from Kadapa seat, according to his LinkedIn profile.

