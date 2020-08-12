Actress Hina Khan's stint in Naagin 5 was sensational at best, given she has set the storyline for Naagin 5. The premiere episode, that telecast on August 9, left Hina Khan and Naagin fans wanting for more. The story will see Hina as Adi Naagin in love with Naag Hriday (Mohit Malhotra) and enter cheel Aakash (Dheeraj Dhoopar) who wants to possess the Naagin and Naagmani for himself. He ends up killing the naag, bewildering Adi Naagin to avenge her partner's death at any cost. Naagin 5: Hina Khan Shares Stills Of Her Bewitching Look in Ekta Kapoor's Show (View Pics).

Back during the casting of the show, it was reported that Hina, Mohit and Dheeraj will only begin the Naagin 5 story but it will be taken forward by Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra. And now, Hina, has wrapped up her part of the shoot. Naagin 5 Premiere Episode: Hina Khan As The 'Sarvashresth' Serpent Leaves Fans Wanting For More (View Tweets).

Check Out The Post Below:

It was recently reported that actor Mohit Sehgal has been roped in as the parallel lead in the show. While Sharad will play a grey shade before turning positive, Mohit's will be an out and out positive character. Surbhi Chandna will reportedly play Hina's incarnation.

