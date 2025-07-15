Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday alleged that the people of the state are suffering due to the misrule of the BJP government.

Speaking to reporters at the party's state headquarters here, Dotasra said, "The BJP government in Rajasthan is not doing any work in public interest. The people are distressed by misrule.”

He said Congress leaders and workers would stay connected with people at the grassroots level and serve as a bridge to convey their issues to the government.

"The Congress organisation will make every effort to help people and reduce their hardships," he said.

Accusing the BJP government of evading accountability, Dotasra alleged that several welfare schemes launched by the previous Congress-led government in the state have either been stalled or sidelined.

"No one in the current government is willing to provide answers," he said.

Dotasra also informed that the process of forming Congress committees at booth, mandal, block, and city levels in the state is nearing completion.

"Now, party workers will take the failures and anti-people policies of the BJP governments—both at the Centre and in the state—to the public through the organisation," he said.

