New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Government head hunter PESB has recommended the appointment of Amrendu Prakash as Chairman, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).

Prakash is the Director in-charge of the steel maker's Bokaro Steel Plant located in Jharkhand.

PESB recommended Amrendu Prakash for the post of SAIL Chairman, the Public Enterprises Selection Board said in a notification on Wednesday.

Besides Prakash, eight more candidates were interviewed for the post.

Anirban Dasgupta Director in-charge SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant was also among the interviewee.

