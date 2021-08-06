New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has increased its global medium-term note programme from USD 5 billion to USD 8 billion.

Under an offering circular, PFC has updated its existing global medium-term note programme from USD 5 billion to USD 8 billion, a BSE filing stated.

The company also explained that the offering circular does not constitute an offering of securities either in India or in US or any other jurisdiction.

