New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) India's PM Gati Shakti initiative demonstrates that the country with the biggest population can have faster modes of transportation if attention is given to best and sustainable practices, Michael Wilson, former Supreme Court Judge of Hawaii, USA, said on Monday.

PM Gati Shakti national master plan initiative was launched in October 2021 for integrated and planned development of critical infrastructure projects to reduce logistics costs.

After visiting PM Gati Shakti Experiential Centre at Bharat Mandapam here, Wilson said it "shows that the country with the biggest population can have faster modes of transportation if attention is given to best and sustainable practices".

He added that the experiential centre captures the talent, expertise and entrepreneurial spirit of the country to grow its economy that is sustainable.

The centre is a modern audio-visual museum for the initiative and the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

Using cutting-edge technologies like a 270-degree screen and holographic displays, the centre will raise awareness about various initiatives on logistics and transportation showcasing their success.

