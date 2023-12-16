Latur, Dec 16 (PTI) The crime branch of Latur police has busted a gang and recovered 34 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 4.21 lakh from five members, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a complaint lodged at Gandhi Chowk police station, separate teams were formed to nab the thieves, who were picked up one after the other during investigation.

Also Read | AILET 2024 Exam Result: Results of All India Law Entrance Test Examination Out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Know How To Check.

A case has been registered under section 379 (Punishment for theft) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)