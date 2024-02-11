Jaipur, Feb 11 (PTI) A police head constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Sunday, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Jhunjhunu, Girdhari Lal Sharma said Krishna Kumar (45) was posted in Jhunjhunu prison as the in-charge of the weapon store.

He shot himself inside the store, Sharma said, adding that he was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead.

After a post-mortem examination by a medical board, the body was handed over to Kumar's family members. The officer said no suicide note was found.

