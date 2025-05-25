Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) Police on Sunday paraded a history-sheeter and his accomplice, who allegedly hung a dumper driver upside down from an earthmover and thrashed him in Beawar district in Rajasthan, officials said.

History-sheeter Tejpal Singh and his accomplice Parmeshwar Singh were taken for a medical examination and verification of the crime scene by foot, police said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The two were made to walk for around two kilometres during the verification, Beawar Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said.

Another official said that the move aimed to remove fear of the history-sheeter from the public.

Also Read | Who Is Manohar Lal Dhakad? All About Mandsaur Politician Caught Having Sex on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Viral Video.

The accused were arrested on Saturday after a video surfaced in which Tejpal is purportedly seen beating his driver Yakub while he was hung upside down from an earthmover.

Police said Tejpal suspected Yakub of stealing cement and diesel from a dumper he had sent to Jaipur.

After the video surfaced, police identified the accused and detained him. Meanwhile, Yakub was contacted and an FIR was registered, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)