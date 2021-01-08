New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called for steel maker Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) to facilitate development of capital goods and steel ancillary clusters in India.

The minister gave the suggestions to industrialist Naveen Jindal who met him on Friday to share the company's plan for the next 10 years.

"The JSPL team led by Shri @MPNaveenJindal made a presentation on JSPL's roadmap for 2030. I am glad to note that JSPL's strategy is in sync with the PM's vision of an #AatmanirbharBharat and #Purvodaya and will contribute to achieving the India's envisioned capacity of 300 MTPA by 2030," Pradhan said in a Tweet.

The minister said he is glad that JSPL is going to focus on 'green steel' as it moves towards achieving the envisioned capacity of 50 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030.

JSPL also has a plan to increase capacity of its plant Angul, Odisha, to 25.2 MTPA. Increasing capacity will make it the biggest single location steel plant in the world which will fuel the development of eastern India in line with the government's Mission Purvodaya.

In another tweet, Pradhan said he has suggested Jindal to focus on more value addition to low-grade fines, upgrade mining capacity and facilitate development of capital goods and steel ancillary clusters.

This will also create large-scale direct and indirect employment for the youth of Odisha, Pradhan said.

