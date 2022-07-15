New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Home furnishing startup PritiHome on Friday said it will invest over Rs 3 crore to open five stores in four states by the end of this financial year.

The first offline store will come up in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, next month, while the second store will be opened in Pune (Maharashtra) by October, the company said in a statement.

It will open stores in Bangaluru (Karnataka) and Hyderabad (Telangana) later. At present, the company offers interior collections for homes through its e-commerce platform. Hritesh Lohiya, Co-Founder and CEO of PritiHome said, "We are enhancing our footprints across the country (through offline route as well). We have developed e-commerce strategies and moduled ourselves according to industrial and consumer needs, ensuring a stronger foothold in the market. After expanding into these 4 cities, We will bring franchise model."

The company will continue online sale of products along with the offline stores, the statement said.

