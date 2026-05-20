The second and final Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium reaches its final day today, Wednesday, 20 May. The hosts stand on the cusp of an emphatic 2-0 series victory, needing just three wickets to clean sweep the visitors in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. Mohammad Rizwan Involved in Heated Argument With Litton Das During BAN vs PAK 2nd Test, Video Goes Viral.

Chasing a monumental fourth-innings target of 437 runs, Pakistan showed considerable resilience on Day 4 to push the contest into the final morning. However, they finished the day vulnerable at 316/7, still requiring an improbable 121 runs for victory with only their lower order remaining to support a fighting middle-order batsman.

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming and Digital Platforms in India

Cricket fans in India can watch the decisive final day of this Test series online through the FanCode application and website. The digital platform holds the exclusive streaming rights for Bangladesh's home bilateral fixtures across the Indian subcontinent. Mohammad Rizwan Involved in Heated Argument With Litton Das During BAN vs PAK 2nd Test, Video Goes Viral.

Accessing the live high-definition broadcast requires a premium subscription pass. Viewers can opt for a specific "Match Pass" or a comprehensive "Tour Pass" to view the remaining sessions. The streaming platform offers interactive features, including real-time commentary and multiple camera angle choices.

PAK vs BAN Day 5 Match Context and Scenarios

The final morning presents a straightforward equation for both teams. Bangladesh require just three breakthroughs to wrap up the match, largely thanks to left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who dismantled the Pakistani batting core on Day 4 with an exceptional spell of 4/113.

Pakistan's solitary hope of salvaging an unlikely draw or chasing down the runs rests entirely with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan batted defiantly throughout the previous afternoon to remain unbeaten on 75 at stumps. He will start the morning session alongside tailender Sajid Khan, who is not out on 8, with the primary objective of shepherding the tail for as long as possible on a turning Sylhet track.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).