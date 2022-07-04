Chandigarh, Jul 4 (PTI) Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Monday said the power department is preparing a proposal to install solar panels on canals across the state to produce clean energy.

The minister said that the state government is paying special attention to promote the use of solar energy.

"The Power Department is preparing a proposal to set up power plants through solar panels to be installed on canals across the state," he said while presiding over an official meeting in Fatehabad.

He said that paddy stubble-based plants will also be set up at four places in the state for power generation. Out of these, a plant will also be set up in Fatehabad.

"These plants will not only generate electricity but also produce compressed bio gas," according to a statement.

The meeting of District Development and Monitoring Committee (D-Plan) which was held under the chairmanship of the power minister approved development works worth Rs 14.86 crore.

Chautala directed the officers that development work should be completed within the stipulated time frame so that the accorded grant does not lapse.

