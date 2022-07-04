Bank of Baroda has released online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Chartered Accountant Specialist Officers on regular posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in till July 19, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies, of which, 4 vacancies are for the post of Senior Manager Business Finance, 4 for Chief Manager Business Finance, 2 for Senior Manager Internal Controls, 3 for Chief Manager Internal Controls, 1 for Senior Manager Financial Accounting, and 1 for Chief Manager Financial Accounting post. DDA Recruitment 2022: Register For 279 JE And Various Posts in Delhi Development Authority at dda.gov.in Till July 10; Check Details Here

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 28 years. The upper age limit for Senior Manager Business Finance, Senior Manager Internal Controls, and Senior Manager Financial Accounting post is 38 years, whereas the upper age limit for Chief Manager Business Finance, Chief Manager Internal Controls and Chief Manager Financial Accounting is 40 years as on June 1, 2022. UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 Mines Inspector Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in, Salary Up to Rs 1,42,000; Check Details Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Go to the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in

Click on the Current Opportunities Given under the Careers option.

Now click on the 'Apply Now' Option given under the "Recruitment of Chartered Accountant Specialist Officers on Regular basis" link.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Application Fee

The application fee for GEN/ OBC /EWS category candidates is Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC and ST category/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women candidates.

