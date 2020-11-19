Puducherry, Nov 19 (PTI) The territorial administration has reconstituted the Puducherry Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

A notification of the Department of Women and Child Development issued on Thursday said Lt Governor Kiran Bedi had by her order reconstituted the Commission.

A Asokan is the new Chairman of the Commission, which has six members.

