Gionee, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Gionee M12 in Nigeria & its is now available for sale in the country. The phone comes in two processors options - MediaTek Helio A25 & MediaTek P22 SoC. Key highlights of the device are a 6.55-inch HD+ display, 6GB RAM, a 48MP quad rear camera module, a 5,100mAh battery & more. Gionee Max With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 5,999; First Sale on August 31 via Flipkart.

Gionee M12 (Photo Credits: Gionee Nigeria)

In terms of specifications, Gionee M12 sports a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels & an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Go fast...Go big!!! Gionee M12 gives you large storage space for apps, photos, videos, music and games...The 6GB Ram + 128GB Rom ensures fast and smooth operation. Get yours today! Visit: https://t.co/Gr5Oth0xVz to learn more.#BigMemory#TheRealPower#GioneeM12 pic.twitter.com/56Gx8GdBeR — Gionee Nigeria (@gionee_nigeria) November 18, 2020

The handset comes in two processor options - MediaTek Helio A25 & MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. For photography, the device features a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 48MP main camera with GM1 sensor, a 5MP wide-angle lens & two 2MP assistant shooters. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

The smartphone comes packed with a massive 5,100mAh battery. The phone comes in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. The handset runs on Android 10 operating system. Coming to the pricing, Gionee M12 with 6GB RAM + 128GB variant with Helio A25 processor is priced at NGN 78,900 (approximately Rs 15,400) whereas the Helio P22 chipset model costs NGN 85,000 (approximately Rs 16,600). The 4GB RAM + 64GB phone with Helio P22 SoC gets a price tag of NGN 75,000 (approximately Rs 14,600).

