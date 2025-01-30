New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma alleged on Thursday that thousands of AAP supporters from Punjab have entered national capital and were using vehicles bearing their state government's stickers as he feared a threat to the city's security ahead of the February 5 Assembly polls.

Citing the seizure of a vehicle outside Punjab Bhawan on Wednesday, the BJP leader, at a press conference, said Delhi Police should check these vehicles to determine the whereabouts of the people in them. "I believe the security of Delhi is in danger for the next few days."

"That was a private vehicle with a 'Punjab Government' sticker on it. Liquor, election material and around Rs 8 lakh cash was found in it," he said.

While Verma alleged the Aam Aadmi Party was "lying" after getting caught, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asserted that the Punjab government has denied having any such vehicle in the national capital and accused the BJP of playing 'dirty politics to "defame" his party.

Verma said, "Thousands of AAP people from Punjab have penetrated various localities. They do not campaign for the party and use vehicles with 'Punjab government' stickers pasted on them."

The AAP and Arvind Kejriwal are baffled because they are losing the elections, he said and promised to withdraw free facilities and remove slums if the BJP came to power in Delhi.

