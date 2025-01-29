Mumbai, January 29: The Mumbai Police have issued a warning about a rising scam known as the "One Ring" fraud, where cybercriminals target individuals with missed calls from international numbers. In what is being referred to as the “One Ring Phone Scam”, alleged racketeers make phone calls to their potential victims, mostly in the middle of the night, but cut the call after one ring.

Reportedly, the fraudulent calls often originate from countries like Belarus, Latvia, Serbia, and Tanzania. Police have urged the public not to answer or return calls from suspicious international numbers and to block them immediately to avoid falling victim to this scam. Torres Ponzi Scam: Mumbai Police Obtains Interpol Blue Corner Notice Against 8 Ukranian, 1 Turkish National in INR 1,000 Crore Fraud Case, Manhunt for CEO Mohammed Tausif Reyaz Intensifies.

What is One Ring Scam?

If the recipient returns the call, they are connected to a premium-rate line, incurring expensive charges per minute. In some cases, scammers may also gain access to the target's contact list and steal sensitive information, such as bank or credit card details stored on the phone. Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: Woman Forced To Strip on Video Call for ‘Body Verification’, Duped of Nearly INR 1.80 Lakh.

In a separate but related fraud, known as "pig butchering," cybercriminals build trust with victims over weeks or months, often through social media or dating apps, before convincing them to invest in fake financial schemes such as cryptocurrency or stocks. Authorities continue to caution against such deceptive tactics used by cybercriminals to exploit unsuspecting individuals.

