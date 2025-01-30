Mumbai, January 30: The Shillong Teer Results of Thursday, January 30, 2025, are being announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association for popular games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants eagerly wait for the Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on platforms like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. The Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 30, also available below, is providing real-time updates on winning numbers.

Rooted in Meghalaya's rich traditions, the Shillong Teer lottery is a unique archery-based betting game that blends cultural heritage with modern excitement. The game is played daily, and enthusiasts closely follow the Shillong Teer Result Chart to check their fortunes. With sessions like Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Night Teer, this lottery continues to attract thousands. Stay updated with live results and see if your chosen numbers make you a winner today!

Shillong Teer Result on January 30, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for January 30, 2025" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 87

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 82

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

