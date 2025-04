Shimla, Apr 4 (PTI) Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have always remained like brothers and maintained cordial relations no matter what dispute emerged, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said here on Friday.

Mann, who visited the Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh with his family members, while interacting with mediapersons, said that he would speak to the officers of both the states to expedite the work on Rajju Marg (ropeway) from Naina Devi to Anandpur Sahib.

He said that he has visited various places like Bilaspur, Kullu, Manali and Shimla in Himachal as an artist earlier.

Expressing concern over drug abuse in Punjab, he said that earlier the youth of the Punjab used to join armed forces but now the current generation is being harmed by drugs. However, the Punjab government is taking steps to get rid of the menace.

