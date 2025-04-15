Ludhiana, Apr 15 (PTI) A superintendent engineer, posted at municipal corporation here, was arrested on the charge of demanding a bribe, the Punjab Vigilance bureau said.

Superintendent Engineer (SE) Sanjay Kanwar was arrested on Monday for demanding commission from a Ludhiana-based contractor, an official spokesperson of the bureau said.

He was arrested following a complaint by the contractor, who approached the bureau alleging that he had applied for a tender for a re-development project at Nehru Rose Garden in Civil Lines area of Ludhiana, the spokesperson said.

The accused had demanded 10 per cent commission as a bribe in lieu of allotment of this tender work to him. This conversation was recorded by the complainant and he submitted it to the bureau as evidence.

The spokesperson said after preliminary verification of the complaint, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Kanwar at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station in Ludhiana Range.

