Famous People Born on April 15: April 15 marks the birthdays of several renowned personalities across diverse fields. The legendary Renaissance artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci was born on this day, leaving an indelible mark on art and science. In the world of entertainment, celebrated actors like Emma Watson, Emma Thompson, Luke Evans, and Maisie Williams share this date, along with comedian Seth Rogen and television personalities Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman. Indian talents like actress Mandira Bedi, cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, actress Sakshi Shivanand, and sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also celebrate their birthdays today. Additionally, Air Chief Marshal Arjan Singh, a revered figure in Indian military history, was born on this day. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Famous April 15 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Leonardo da Vinci (15 April 1452 - 2 May 1519) Emma Watson Raghu Ram Rajiv Lakshman Mandira Bedi Air Chief Marshal Arjan Singh Emma Thompson Luke Evans Seth Rogen Ashleigh Gardner Maisie Williams Sakshi Shivanand Manoj Prabhakar Sudarsan Pattnaik

