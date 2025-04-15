Mumbai, April 15: In a major development, the Maharashtra government has revised the financial assistance offered under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, impacting nearly 8 lakh women across the state. As part of cost-cutting measures, these beneficiaries will now receive only INR 500 instead of INR 1,500 per month, media reports said. The move comes as the government tightens its budget, citing overlap with other welfare schemes.

Under the updated guidelines, women who are already receiving INR 1,000 monthly through the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi will get only the remaining INR 500 from the Ladki Bahin Yojana, keeping their total monthly aid capped at INR 1,500. Ladki Bahin Yojana April Installment Date Update: Women Beneficiaries of Cash Scheme in Maharashtra Likely To Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 on Akshay Tritiya 2025.

The revised policy is part of the state’s broader effort to rationalise expenditure amid mounting debt, which is projected to reach INR 9.3 lakh crore by 2025-26. In its 2025-26 budget, the government slashed the allocation for the Ladki Bahin Yojana from INR 46,000 crore to INR 36,000 crore, triggering a sharp drop in the number of beneficiaries.

The 10th installment of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, originally due earlier this month, is now scheduled to be credited on April 30, aligning with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Changes To Be Made in Scheme, Says Ajit Pawar; Know Who Will Be Declared Ineligible.

Officials confirmed that a multi-level verification process eliminated ineligible applications, reducing the total number of beneficiaries from 2.63 crore in October to 2.52 crore in February. Only 2.46 lakh women reportedly received payments in February and March.

Eligibility under the scheme now strictly requires that beneficiaries be women aged 18-65, with an annual household income under INR 2.5 lakh, and not employed in government jobs or owning four-wheelers. While dual-scheme benefits are not entirely barred, the total monthly assistance from all schemes must not exceed INR 1,500.

