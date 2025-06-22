Mohali, Jun 22 (PTI) Punjab Minister for Industries, IT and Labour Tarunpreet Singh Sond has inaugurated a textile manufacturing unit of orthopaedic aids manufacturer Tynor Orthotics in Mohali.

The Rs 300-crore facility, Ortech Textiles, will cater to all raw material needs of Tynor Orthotics, and is spread over six acres, the company said on Sunday.

MLA Kulwant Singh, Dr P J Singh, Managing Director (MD), Tynor Orthotics, and A J Singh, Executive Director, Tynor Orthotics, were also present on the occasion.

Sond complimented Tynor Group for setting up the facility.

"In the past 8 months, we have introduced massive reforms in the industry sector. We have established the Invest Punjab fast-track portal which ensures that every approval is granted within 45 days," he said.

P J Singh said, "The launch of Ortech Textiles marks a significant step towards complete self-reliance as this unit will eliminate dependency on imported raw materials, particularly from China."

A J Singh said, "With the start of manufacturing at Ortech Textiles, we have plans to increase employment at Tynor Group from 2,500 to 5,000, with 1,000 jobs to be created through Ortech Textiles alone."

