New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday inaugurated 201 CNG stations across 17 states and India's first small-scale LNG unit at Vijaipur in Madhya Pradesh in a move to increase gas usage in the economy.

The 201 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations dedicated to the nation have been set up by 15 city gas distribution (CGD) entities of GAIL group in 52 geographical areas (GAs) across 17 states while India's first small-scale LNG unit has been set up by GAIL at its Vijaipur LPG plant, an official statement said.

Out of these 15 CGD entities, 53 stations belong to GAIL Gas Ltd, 50 to Indraprastha Gas Ltd, 43 to GAIL and 20 to Mahanagar Gas Ltd.

Besides, four belonged to Avantika Gas Ltd, two to Bengal Gas Company Ltd, three to Central UP Gas Ltd, one to Goa Natural Gas Pvt Ltd, three to Green Gas Ltd, one to Haridwar Natural Gas Ltd, two to Purba Bharati Gas Ltd, and one each to Rajasthan State Gas Pvt Ltd, Tripura Natural Gas Company Ltd and Vadodara Gas Ltd, among others.

"These stations will promote the usage of CNG as a greener alternative to conventional fuels and make it available in newer areas," the statement said.

After the completion of ongoing CGD development in GAs awarded under the 12th bidding round of Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, almost entire India's population and geographical area will have access to natural gas.

The country now has more than 6,200 CNG stations while the number of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) connections stands at around 1.21 crore.

GAIL group companies account for 40 per cent CNG stations and 64 per cent PNG connections in the country, it said.

"In accordance with the continuous innovation undertaken in the natural gas value chain, GAIL has set up India's first small-scale LNG (SSLNG) unit at its Vijaipur LPG plant. This SSLNG technology has the potential to play a crucial role in connecting the isolated sources and consumers which are yet to be connected to the natural gas pipeline network," it added. PTI

