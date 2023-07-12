New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Chennai-headquartered technology company Zoho on Wednesday announced a partnership with PwC India with an aim to enhance digital transformation across the technology ecosystem.

Through this partnership, PwC India and Zoho will help medium-to-large enterprises in the country, accelerate their digital transformation journey, enabling them to gain a competitive edge in the market, a release said.

It further said that PwC India and Zoho will focus on providing clients and businesses with bespoke transformation solutions, such as customer experience platform, custom applications, HR tech, and financial management applications, including accounting solutions.

"With Zoho's robust product portfolio and our sectoral and technology expertise, we are in a position to empower organisations in their transformative journeys, delivering human-led, tech-powered innovative solutions," said Vivek Belgavi, partner and leader — alliances and ecosystems, PwC India.

Speaking on the partnership, Bishan Singh, head, channel ecosystem, Zoho Corp, said, "We are confident that our customers will benefit from the breadth and depth of Zoho's offering coupled with the industry expertise of PwC. We plan to expand our partnership with PwC to other geographies in the coming years."

Zoho's products have been built on a common technology stack, owned by the company, enabling it to make a unified offering.

PwC is a network of firms in 155 countries with over 327,000 people providing assurance, advisory and tax services.

