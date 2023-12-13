Srinagar, Dec 13 (PTI) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday carried out raids in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir in a terror-related case, officials said here.

The SIA sleuths conducted searches at several locations in the two south Kashmir districts, they said.

Further details were awaited.

