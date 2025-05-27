Jaipur, May 26 (PTI) Blood transfusion system will be strengthened in all hospitals of the state, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said on Monday.

The minister chaired a meeting and gave necessary instructions in this regard.

Also Read | What Is Bharat Forecast System? Know All About the World's Highest-Resolution Weather Model Launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences for Accurate Panchayat-Level Forecasts in India.

"Along with making necessary changes in the SOP, technical innovations will also be done under Rajasthan Digital Health Mission so that there is no scope for mistake in blood transfusion," Khinvsar said.

The meeting was held after a woman died in Jaipur's SMA government hospital due to wrong blood transfusion.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The minister said that the life of every patient admitted in hospitals is invaluable and no negligence can be tolerated at any level in the treatment process.

Taking seriously the incident of wrong blood being transfused to the female patient, he gave strict instructions that no such incident should happen in future.

The meeting was informed that the medical system is being strengthened technically.

"Now the blood group will be compulsorily included in the details of a patient so that in any emergency, along with the availability of blood, there is ease and accuracy in blood transfusion," an official said.

The minister also directed that the SOP prescribed for treatment in ICU and critical care wards of government medical institutions should be strictly followed.

"Senior doctors as well as senior residents should be present in these wards at all times. Only trained nursing and paramedical staff should be employed here, so that patients get quality services," he instructed.

He said that in-charge of the medical institution should check the condition of these wards and the working style of the blood bank from time to time and make immediate improvements if any deficiency is found.

"If negligence of any personnel is found, take strict action," Khinvsar directed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)