Kota, May 23: A 35-year-old woman allegedly self-immolated along with her two children following a domestic dispute in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night in Saredi village of Kamkheda area, they said.

The woman, Ranjita Sahu allegedly killed self along with her son four-year-old Swastik and daughter two-year-old Sanvi shortly after police detained her husband Anil Sahu following a scuffle between the couple, Deputy Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar said. After an altercation with her husband around midnight, Ranjita had called emergency helpline 112. Acting on the call, Kamkheda police reached the spot and took Anil Sahu into custody for breach of peace, he said. Rajasthan Shocker: 12-Year-Old Dalit Boy Stripped, Forced To Dance for Stealing Wire in Kota, 6 Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Within an hour of the detention, police received another call about a fire at Anil's one-room house. Upon reaching the spot, police broke open the door and found the three with critical burn injuries, the DSP said. They were taken to the community health centre in Aklera, where doctors declared them brought dead, he added.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Ranjita set fire to a mattress and clothes in the room in an apparent act of frustration and anger, the officer said.

Earlier in the night, she had reportedly tried to throw herself and her children in front of a vehicle on the road, but was stopped by villagers and sent back home, he added. Ranjita, a native of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was married to Anil Sahu, a fruit vendor, around seven years ago, police said. Rajasthan Shocker: Police Suspect Man Killed His Wife in Fit of Rage, Ends Himself by Hanging From Ceiling.

Her family arrived in the village on Friday morning and did not level any allegations against her husband, Kamkheda Station House Officer Sunil Verma said. The bodies were handed over to the family after a post-mortem. A case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)